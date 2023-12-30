Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Underdog Central Presents New Year's Eve... EVE

Siberia
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Party with Underdog Central!

Alfred Banks and Kaye The Beast are taking over Siberia with a little help from Shaogrove Coal (Glbl Wrmng) and Yung delirious.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

Alfred Banks, ShaoGrove Coal, Yung Delirious

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

