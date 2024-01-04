Top track

Bonginator - Blunt Smoke Suffocation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bonginator w/ Frog Mallet and Bodyfarm

The Kingsland
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bonginator - Blunt Smoke Suffocation
Got a code?

About

Bonginator

Frog Mallet

Bodyfarm

16+ W/ Valid ID

Doors at 7PM

This is an 16+ event
The Kingsland Presents

Lineup

Bonginator, Bodyfarm

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.