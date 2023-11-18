DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Wild Guest List

The Wild
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyWest Hollywood
Free
About

Welcome to The Wild! Special guest list for We Are The Trianglr subscribers. Saturday November 18th 9PM

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by XXX WEHO @wearethetriangle.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Wild

8945 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, California 90069, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

