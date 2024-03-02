DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dub Pistols

Clwb Ifor Bach
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Clwb Ifor Bach presents Dub Pistols

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Lineup

Dub Pistols

Venue

Clwb Ifor Bach

11 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

