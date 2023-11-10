DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ciao Discoteca Italiana

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ciao Discoteca Italiana:

SERVIZIO DI INTRATTENIMENTO NOTTURNO

Una guida ai piaceri del venerdì sera contemporaneo per i viaggiatori della notte, fra la città perduta e i labirinti della movida segreta.

Musiche per distinguersi, riconoscersi, amarsi.

IN...

Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Lineup

Ciao! Discoteca Italiana

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.