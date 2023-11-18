DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ciao Discoteca Italiana. Ballate con noi

SUPERLOVE
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyMilano
€14.95
About

Ciao Discoteca Italiana presenta: COLLEZIONE PRIVATA

Un ritorno all’intimità e alle origini della Discoteca Italiana, per i viaggiatori della notte e gli amanti della movida segreta. Ingressi limitati per piaceri soffusi.

SERVIZIO DI INTRATTENIMENTO NOTT...

Presentato da Offbeat SRLS.

Lineup

Ciao! Discoteca Italiana

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

