DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade East is very excited to present a signing with Noah Kahan. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'Stick Season' released via Mercury Records/Republic Records.
Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the alb...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.