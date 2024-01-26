DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Machine Rages On

New Cross Inn
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
New Cross Live presents

The Machine Rages On (Rage Against The Machine Tribute)

Europes No.1 Rage Against The Machine Tribute celebrate the 25th Anniversary of 'The Battle of Los Angeles' with a full album play through plus a 2nd set of other RATM hits!...

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

The Machine Rages On

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

