TORINO/PINEROLO

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Visite Guidate
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:30 am
ArtTorino
Torino-Pinerolo/R: ( I luoghi di Lidia Poet, giro Città, il Museo della Cavalleria, Pinerolo francese: luoghi, personaggi e vicende degustazione di prodotti tipici e vini del pinerolese.

Turin-Pinerolo (The places of Lidia Poet, city tour, the Cavalry Mus...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Visite Guidate

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open9:15 am

