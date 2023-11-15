DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TORINO - PINEROLO

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Visite Guidate
Wed, 15 Nov, 9:00 am
ArtTorino
Tour di Pinerolo: viaggio tra i colori, i profumi e gusti della collina pinerolese.

Accesso non garantito se si arriva oltre i 5 minuti dall'inizio dell'evento.

Gli incassi saranno devoluti a favore della Fondazione Piemontese per la Ricerca sul Cancro p...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Visite Guidate

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Turin Turin, Italy
Doors open8:45 am

