Top track

Stornoway - I Saw You Blink

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Melting Vinyl: Stornoway

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAshford
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stornoway - I Saw You Blink
Got a code?

Event information

One of the UK’s best loved indie folk bands, Stornoway, are returning.

The new album follows the huge success of their debut gold-selling album ‘Beachcombers Windowsill’, released on 4AD, and hailed from the rooftops for its melodic magnificence and imagi...

Presented by Creative Folkestone.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Stornoway

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.