DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's our offical Halloween Party ~ free all night! Wear your spookiest getup, best costume will win a sweet bar tab.
DJ sets from The Nude Party and DJ Cryptscanner
This is a 21+ event.
