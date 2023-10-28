Top track

ALPHAVILLE Halloween Party: The Nude Party (DJ)

ALPHAVILLE
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
Free

About

It's our offical Halloween Party ~ free all night! Wear your spookiest getup, best costume will win a sweet bar tab.

DJ sets from The Nude Party and DJ Cryptscanner

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by ALPHAVILLE.

Lineup

The Nude Party

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open9:00 pm

