Human Interest EP release party

Whereelse?
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Human Interest are returning to the town that birthed the project. After a few years of playing in the big smoke they come back to where else to celebrate the release of their new ep

ALL AGES EVENT

Presented by AWKWARDNESS HAPPENING.
Lineup

Human Interest

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

