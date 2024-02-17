DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Andy Poole's Riddled With Booze Orchestra

Hot Box
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £10
Andy Poole’s Riddled With Booze Orchestra finally squeezes itself onto the stage at Chelmsford’s only dedicated live music venue next February 17th!

We will be bringing a ludicrously eclectic and enjoyable set to this brilliant venue along with awesome mu...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

