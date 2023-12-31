DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pour la première fois, La Bringue fête le Nouvel An !
22:00 > 05:00 > BRINGUE GIRLS ONLY
Prépare-toi à passer le nouvel an dans une ambiance 100% meufs, good vibes & sororité. Rien de mieux pour bien commencer 2024 !
