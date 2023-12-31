DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Bringue : NEW YEAR'S EVE girls only

211
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Pour la première fois, La Bringue fête le Nouvel An !

22:00 > 05:00 > BRINGUE GIRLS ONLY

Prépare-toi à passer le nouvel an dans une ambiance 100% meufs, good vibes & sororité. Rien de mieux pour bien commencer 2024 !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par croixement pour tous.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TBA

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.