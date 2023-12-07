DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Others

Point Ephémère
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
TalkParis
About

Venez fêter le lancement du nouveau magazine papier ! Rendez-vous le 7 décembre au Point Éphémère pour célébrer ce 17ème magazine et bien sûr, boire des coups tous ensemble !

On aura des magazines à acheter sur place 📚

On a quelques petites surprises po...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open7:00 pm

