Enfasis #003 | Specka Club

Specka
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🚀 ¡Enfasis Vuelve a Madrid!

📍 Lugar: Sala Specka. Tercera fiesta, esta vez en la mítica Sala Specka. Un lugar que ha sido el bastión de la música electrónica desde los años 80, manteniéndose siempre auténtico y fiel a su esencia.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

3
About Violence, Xorpel, Marcos F and 3 more

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

