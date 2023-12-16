Top track

Monrroe presents Ikebana (Extra Date added)

The Hackney Social
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

You lot really weren’t messing about - Monrroe’s Ikebana EP launch party at The Hackney Social on the 15th December has already sold out!!

Missed out on tickets for this one? Well you’re in luck! We’re adding a second date on the 16th, the day afterwards,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.

Lineup

Monrroe

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

