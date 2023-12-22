DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kaktos Music Collection

Kaktos Botanical Society
22 Dec - 23 Dec
DJBarcelona
€10
About

Ven a disfrutar de la mejor selección musical en nuestro oasis en medio del Eixample.

La entrada incluye un cóctel.

Todas las edades
Organizado por Kaktos Botanical Society.

Venue

Kaktos Botanical Society

Carrer Del Comte Borrell 147, 08015 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

