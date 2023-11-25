DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Studio in Triennale - Fuori orario: Teatro

Triennale Milano Teatro
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
TheatreMilano
Rivista Studio presenta Fuori orario: Teatro

Frankenstein (A Love Story) è lo spettacolo in cartellone al Teatro di Triennale sabato 25/11: il capolavoro di Mary Shelley torna a vivere nell'adattamento curato dalla compagnia Motus, fondata da Daniela Nico...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Studio Editoriale.
Venue

Triennale Milano Teatro

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:15 pm

