Alvarado

Sold Out! LA LOM

Club Congress
Tue, 30 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$28.33

Alvarado
About

Tuesday January 30th
with support from oms

Doors 7pm

ADV $20 | DOS $25

Best Life & KXCI Present:
---LA LOM---The Los Angeles League of Musicians, LA LOM, are an instrumental trio formed in Los Angeles in 2021. They blend the sounds of Cumbia Sonide...

16+
Best Life x KXCI x Hotel Congress
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LA LOM

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

