• Catalytic Sound Festival • Asheville •

Static Age Records
8 Dec - 9 Dec
GigsAsheville
This year's artists:

Dylan Fujioka, Mike Holmes, Kite, Sarah Louise, MANAS, Sijal Nasralla, Ashley Paul, Luke Stewart, Aaron Turner, Robbie Wing.

Schedule of artists:

• Friday 12/8: Sarah Louise, Mike Holmes, Dylan Fujioka + Tashi Dorji, Sijal Nasralla...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Static Age Records.

MANAS, Sarah Louise, Dylan Fujioka and 5 more

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

