Stormhouse - Misery

Glen Matlock and The Maestros (ft. Clem Burke and Gilby Clark)

Alex's Bar
Sat, 20 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An evening with Glen Matlock and The Maestros

feat. Clem Burke and Gilby Clark!

plus special guests Stormhouse, Infamous Stiffs and Brad Logan (solo set)!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glen Matlock, Stormhouse

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

