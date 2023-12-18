DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LE MOTEL ON TOUR
Après avoir squatté les scènes du Trabendo et du Supersonic, Le Motel sort une nouvelle fois du fond de son passage Josset et vient fêter Noël à Petit Bain !
Vous avez remarqué ? Les chanteurs des 3 groupes sur scène vous ont déjà servi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.