Le Noël du Motel

Petit Bain
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13

LE MOTEL ON TOUR

Après avoir squatté les scènes du Trabendo et du Supersonic, Le Motel sort une nouvelle fois du fond de son passage Josset et vient fêter Noël à Petit Bain !

Vous avez remarqué ? Les chanteurs des 3 groupes sur scène vous ont déjà servi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

Biche, Alva Starr

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

