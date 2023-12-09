DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Workshop di piante e giardinaggio KIDS w/Hempirico

Borgo della Mistica
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Terra, vasi, argilla e piantine le portano i professionisti di Hempirico, voi con le vostre mani e con il loro aiuto travaserete le piantine in una casa più spaziosa e comoda per farle crescere bene! In un'ora avrete un nuovo vasetto con piantina da portar...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BLA Studio.

Venue

Borgo della Mistica

Viale Marisa Bellisario 300, 00155 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.