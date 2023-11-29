DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Malefica w/ Moon Fuzz, Vertige, and Magenta

Alex's Bar
Wed, 29 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$6.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Don't miss Malefica LIVE at Alex's Bar for the release of their latest single "Departure"!

With special guests Moon Fuzz, Vertige, and Magenta

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.