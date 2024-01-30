Top track

King Nun

The Hope & Ruin
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JOY. presents
King Nun
+ support

This is an 18+ event

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

King Nun

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

