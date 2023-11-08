DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

¿Juan Julián?

Casa Astor
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A partir de su estética cancionera y de relatos ¿JJ? retoma géneros como el rock-pop argentino, el tango y la balada. La lírica describe situaciones cotidianas y cercanas, el barrio, el club, los amigos, la familia, el primer amor y el último.

Su show es

Organizado por Casa Ástor.
Lineup

Juan Julián

Venue

Casa Astor

Carrer De Santa Caterina 6, 08014 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

