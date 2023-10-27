DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VINYL MODE - October 27th - 10PM to Late
Vinyl Mode: Engage!
Feel the force of wax topography in motion with resident P. Ross! joined by
special guests Tanyn & Bobby Ghanoush!
An all vinyl night bringing you some crazy records and good vibes!
$10 ADV
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.