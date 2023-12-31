Top track

Katchi - Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nick Waterhouse

Continental Room
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
GigsFullerton
Selling fast
$40.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Katchi - Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse
Got a code?

Event information

Catch an intimate NYE show with Nick Waterhouse at Continental Room!

Sunday, December 31

Doors 8:00 PM – Ages 21+ only

Nick Waterhouse is a modern American singer-songwriter who released his debut album, Time’s All Gone, in 2012. In his music you will h...

Presented by Cielo Agency

Lineup

Nick Waterhouse

Venue

Continental Room

115 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.