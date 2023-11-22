DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Después del éxito del ultimo concierto que organizamos con Colle Der Fomento & Bassi Maestro, volvemos a la carga trayendo a otras dos leyendas del Rap Italiano!
Kaos & Dj Shocca!!!
22/11/2023 Agenda la fecha!
Bio Kaos:
Kaos One , nombre real Marco Fio
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.