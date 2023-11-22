Top track

Kaos & Dj Craim + Dj Shocca + Frank Siciliano

Sala Wolf
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€22.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Después del éxito del ultimo concierto que organizamos con Colle Der Fomento & Bassi Maestro, volvemos a la carga trayendo a otras dos leyendas del Rap Italiano!

Kaos & Dj Shocca!!!

22/11/2023 Agenda la fecha!

Bio Kaos:

Kaos One , nombre real Marco Fio

Organizado por BHH Events.

Lineup

2
Kaos One, Kaos, DJ Shocca and 2 more

Venue

Sala Wolf

C/ dels Almogàvers, 88, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

