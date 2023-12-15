DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Social Singing Choir - Charity Christmas Concert

Whereelse?
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Social Singing Choir invites you to a very different kind of 'Christmas Carols'. On 15th of December we're putting on a Christmas Singalong to raise funds to support the incredible work of the 'The Gap Project'

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Margate Social Singing Choir
Lineup

Margate Social Singing Choir

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

