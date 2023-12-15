Top track

Leaves

La Ribouldingue • Move D, Mud Deep, Planète 51

Le Mazette
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22

About

La Ribouldingue de retour au Mazette et présente un gros format hybride, une partie concert et une partie club pour une programmation éclectique toute la nuit !

🎙️ De 21h à 00h : Shaga et Petit Voyou se chargeront de la partie concert, ambiance pop rap u...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

2
Move D, Mud Deep, Planete 51 and 2 more

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France

Doors open9:00 pm

