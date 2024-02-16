Top track

Skydaddy - His Masterpiece

SkyDaddy

Crofters Rights
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Skydaddy, the moniker of London based musician and bandleader Rachid Fakhre, releases his debut EP, Pilot. Having spent the last few years writing and producing as one half of the acclaimed musical duo Spang Sisters, Skydaddy’s debut EP Pilot promises to b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Venue

Crofters Rights

117-119 Stokes Croft, Bristol BS1 3PY
Doors open7:00 pm
80 capacity

