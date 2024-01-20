Top track

Warm Up : Will Clarke, Magit Cacoon & Aidan Doherty

E1
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

We’re excited for Warm Up London to make their anticipated E1 debut in January 2024. Renowned for their underground, hedonistic raves fusing the very best in underground, electronic music, they have built up a flourishing community of dedicated ravers in r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.

Lineup

Will Clarke, Magit Cacoon, Aidan Doherty

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

