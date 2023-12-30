DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday the 24th of June, with local heros Human Halo & Roberto Martin will be joining us for the first time! Catch this guys spinning records at Cadavra Madrid.
Warming things up from Bali (Indonesia) this time we have Tina Colada, resident of Who's you...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.