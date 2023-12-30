DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Plan E.T_The Last Dance

Cadavra
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday the 24th of June, with local heros Human Halo & Roberto Martin will be joining us for the first time! Catch this guys spinning records at Cadavra Madrid.

Warming things up from Bali (Indonesia) this time we have Tina Colada, resident of Who's you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

1
Human Halo, Roberto Martín, Posada and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

