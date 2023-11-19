DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TheBooksDem- one of London’s most exciting creative organisations- are taking over Notting Hill Arts Club for the 1-year anniversary of Nubia Assata’s ‘What is Next For Us?’, a brilliant book exploring the history of black political activism and discourse...
