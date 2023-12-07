DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Winter Rave End Of Term Takeover

Egg
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Winter Rave at EGG LDN

Milkshakes End Of Term Takeover!

Thursday December 7th 2023

Tickets are online now!

RAVING KIDS OF LONDON, t's time for the official Winter Rave as we welcome you back to EGG on Thursday December 7th!

This event has been pre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.