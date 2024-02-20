Top track

Mary Lattimore, Meg Baird & Walt McClements - And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me

Mary Lattimore

La Boule Noire
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

La compositrice américaine et harpiste de formation classique Mary Lattimore revient avec un nouvel album intitulé 'Goodbye, Hotel Arkada'.

Au travers d’une musique évocatrice et émotionnellement riche ce nouvel album parle non seulement de son homonyme b...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Vedettes et La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Mary Lattimore

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

