Thuto The Human - Dollar For Love (Baby)

Ladies Love Dankie - Galatic Wanderland

Boxpark Wembley
Sun, 17 Dec, 3:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.85

IF YOU HAVEN'T BEEN TO A LADIES LOVE DANKIE SESSION YET... THIS IS THE ONE TO ATTEND ABEGGG !!! Come join us @BOXPARKWEMBLEY FOR THE FIRST TIME! OUR BIGGEST SHOW OF 2023!! LET'S END THE YEAR WITH A BANG!! #WEGODOALL

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JBT Entertainment.

Boxpark Wembley

18 Olympic Way, Wembley Park, Wembley HA9 0NU, UK
Doors open3:30 pm

