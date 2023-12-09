Top track

Inoki - Bologna By Night 2004

Inoki - Leggende da Bar dj set @ CISIM

CISIM
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Inoki - Bologna By Night 2004
About

Inoki - Leggende da Bar
Sabato 9 dicembre ore 21
CISIM viale Parini 48, Lido Adriano RA

Il 9 dicembre Inoki sarà al CISIM di Lido Adriano con il suo nuovo spettacolo "Leggende da Bar". Celebrando i 50 anni dell'hip-hop, Inoki condurrà il pubblico attr...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da CISIM.
Lineup

Inoki

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open9:00 pm

