DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

INDO WAREHOUSE @ NRVLD

Kimpton Surfcomber
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $42.44

About

Immerse yourself in a night of rhythmic splendor with INDO WAREHOUSE at NRVLD on December 8, during Miami Art Week 2023.

Witness the electrifying blend of South Asian culture and global house music, where tradition meets the pulse of modern danc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by UNREVEALED | NRVLD.

Lineup

Indo Warehouse, Kunal Merchant, Kahani

Venue

1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

