DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Call the cops ..
London's premier Madchester night is back!
Prepare to experience the ultimate throwback to the iconic Madchester music scene of the late 80s and early 90s. Our club night will transport you back in time with the sounds of legendary Madch...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.