DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Griots Speak

Solar Myth
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ars Nova Workshop presents the intriguing ensemble Griots Speak, a fusion of inside and outside sensibilities led by guitarist Charlie Apicella, at Solar Myth on Thursday, March 7.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.