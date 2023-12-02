DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
20 ans de placard.
10 ans de twink.
Tout le reste de Daddy.
C’est un peu la time-line d’une vie de P**D** si on se fie à Grindr.
La Daddy malgré moi c’est LE moment d’assumer le daddy qui est en toi.
C’est la soirée de la crise de la 30-40-50-60-70-...
