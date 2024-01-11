DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dominique Fils-Aimé - Live at LPR on Thursday, January 11th, 2024
Rising star in vocal jazz, Dominique Fils-Aimé presents her fourth album Our Roots Run Deep released in September 2023 on Ensoul Records.
Dominique Fils-Aimé is a JUNO Award winning singer...
