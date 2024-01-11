Top track

Dominique Fils-Aimé - Good Feeling

Dominique Fils-Aimé

Le Poisson Rouge
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Dominique Fils-Aimé - Live at LPR on Thursday, January 11th, 2024

Rising star in vocal jazz, Dominique Fils-Aimé presents her fourth album Our Roots Run Deep released in September 2023 on Ensoul Records.

Dominique Fils-Aimé is a JUNO Award winning singer...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dominique Fils-Aimé

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

