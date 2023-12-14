Top track

Nono La Grinta - Délit

FC Nono La Grinta & guests

DOCK B
Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On vous a sélectionné une vraie crème pour la dernière FC de l'année 👌

Rendez-vous le 14 décembre pour un show inédit de...NONO LA GRINTA 🚀🚀🚀

Originaire du Congo, Nono est un artiste émergent du 19ème arrondissement de Paris, plus précisément Ourcq (...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par DOCK B.

Lineup

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Doors open8:00 pm

