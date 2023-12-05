DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alima Lee, Maral, Kelman Duran + Algorythm.Code

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Deluge with Mythscience present an evening of ambient and experimental sounds, featuring sets by Alima Lee, Maral and a collaboration with Kelman Duran and Algorythm.Code. Special guests to be announced.

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Deluge & Mythscience
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Maral, Kelman Duran

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.