DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Oppidan: Armed & Dangerous UK tour
Oppidan
Undoubtedly one of the fastest rising names in UK Garage, Oppidan has made a name for herself with her distinctive production style blending 2-step, 4×4 NUKG, Hip-Hop, Soul, Grime and UK Bass influences....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs