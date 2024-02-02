Top track

Foundations: Oppidan + ATRIP

Patterns
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£9

About

Oppidan: Armed & Dangerous UK tour

Oppidan

Undoubtedly one of the fastest rising names in UK Garage, Oppidan has made a name for herself with her distinctive production style blending 2-step, 4×4 NUKG, Hip-Hop, Soul, Grime and UK Bass influences....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Oppidan, ATRIP

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

