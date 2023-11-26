DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Studio in Triennale - Fuori orario: Astrologia

Triennale Milano
Sun, 26 Nov, 12:45 am
WorkshopMilano
Rivista Studio presenta Fuori orario: Astrologia

La notte di Studio in Triennale sarà anche dedicata alle stelle e a cosa ci dicono se sappiamo leggerle.

L'Agorà di Triennale di Milano ospiterà Irene Rossi, aka Lumpa, per una masterclass sulle stelle.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Studio Editoriale.
Triennale Milano

Viale Emilio Alemagna, 6, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open12:45 am

